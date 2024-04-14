Conning Inc. Sells 31,977 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,977 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,842,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

KO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.