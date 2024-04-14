Conning Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 128,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,903,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $127,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,070,000 after buying an additional 231,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,423,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

