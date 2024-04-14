Conning Inc. Sells 36,232 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.10. 1,100,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,048. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

