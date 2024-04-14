Conning Inc. Sells 71,038 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,038 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. 2,882,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,701. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

