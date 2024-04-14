Conning Inc. Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,531. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

