ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

