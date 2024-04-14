Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 22,533 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.77% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 46,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

