Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $681,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Shares of BME traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

