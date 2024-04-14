Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,572. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

