Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $232.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.