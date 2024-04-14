Contrasting Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Antibe Therapeutics N/A -56.48% -29.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 4.07 -$9.30 million N/A N/A Antibe Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($0.25) -0.86

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Antibe Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, an NSAID that releases hydrogen sulfide for treating post-operative pain, migraine, acute musculoskeletal pain, dysmenorrhea, gout, and dental pain. In addition, its products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.