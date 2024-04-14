Contrasting UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 3.55% 2.05% 0.56% Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $220.93 million 4.85 $8.01 million ($0.15) -102.99 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UMH Properties and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of garden-style multi-residential properties, primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States

