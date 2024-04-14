Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,449 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.91% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 2.55. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

