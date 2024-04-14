Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of TRON stock remained flat at $11.49 during trading hours on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,971,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 205,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

