Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,496. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

