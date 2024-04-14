Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

