Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

