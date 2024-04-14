Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $315.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

