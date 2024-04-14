Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 325 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

