Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $514.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.