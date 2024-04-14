Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 11,300,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,683. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,840 shares of company stock worth $1,549,596. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

