Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,493 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $67,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

