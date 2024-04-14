Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE DE opened at $397.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.40. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

