Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

RTX opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.