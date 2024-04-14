Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $39.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

