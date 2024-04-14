Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $615,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 2,409,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.