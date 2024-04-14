Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $908,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,472. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

