Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

