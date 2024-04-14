Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,310,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

