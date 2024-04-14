Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 339 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

GILD stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

