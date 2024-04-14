Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 37,335 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $62,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.07 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

