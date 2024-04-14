Critical Contrast: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldline and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.99 billion N/A $315.24 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.15 $3.68 million $0.09 222.89

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Worldline has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Worldline and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Worldline and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $35.82, suggesting a potential upside of 78.56%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Worldline.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Worldline on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

