Critical Survey: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -61.68% -58.15% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Artelo Biosciences and CSL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than CSL.

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and CSL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$9.29 million ($3.14) -0.49 CSL $13.31 billion 6.65 $2.19 billion N/A N/A

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats CSL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

