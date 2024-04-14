Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.89. 991,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,371. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

