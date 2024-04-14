Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,847 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,678,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

