Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 9,891 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

