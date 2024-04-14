crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.05 million and approximately $127.29 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99520184 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $120,903,879.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

