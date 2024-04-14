CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.35

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $19.51. CSP shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 74,767 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
CSP Trading Down 11.4 %
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.
CSP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSP
In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,852.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,335,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in CSP by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CSP during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
