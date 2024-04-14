CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 10th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $236.03 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.