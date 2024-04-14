CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 10th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $236.03 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Activity at CSW Industrials
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
