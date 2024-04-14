Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.63. 866,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,263. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

