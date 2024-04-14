CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,277 shares.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.

