DA Davidson Boosts A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $44.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 325,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

