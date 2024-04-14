Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $230.02. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.