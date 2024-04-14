Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 0.8 %

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

