Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Decklar Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DKLRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Decklar Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Decklar Resources Company Profile
