Decred Market Cap Tops $315.33 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $315.33 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $19.72 or 0.00030611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,990,099 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.