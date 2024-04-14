DEI (DEI) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $120.49 million and approximately $12.49 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00121944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009178 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.