Delphi Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises about 0.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 31,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

