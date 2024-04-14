Delphi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,411 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.8 %

BABA traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,231,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.