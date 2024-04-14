DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 494,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,332.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DNACF stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. DeNA has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DeNA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

